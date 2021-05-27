Amid rising tensions, China advises the US to reduce its presence in Asia.

To calm tensions between the militaries of the two countries, a Chinese official recommended the US to show more sincerity and cut back its deployments in Asia.

This comes amid recent discussion on the need for greater confidence-building measures to minimize unintentional conflicts in hotspots across the globe.

Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s defense ministry, claimed the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy “deliberately hypes up conflict and confrontation” by supporting military alliances and “cliques” at a monthly press briefing on Thursday.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, a partnership involving the United States, Japan, India, and Australiaâ€”four powerful states spanning the Indian and Pacific oceansâ€”is sometimes referred to as a clique by Beijing.

The Quad is viewed as a key component of China’s Indo-Pacific strategy to counterbalance its expanding military and ambitious economic efforts, which span every continent except North America.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” concept inspired the phrase “Indo-Pacific,” often known as “Asia-Pacific.” It was initially implemented under Trump’s presidency.

According to Tan, the approach is “instigating a new Cold War with bloc confrontation.” The Chinese official also addressed recent conversations about how to best manage China’s difficult relationship with the United States.

A Pentagon official told Foreign Policy earlier this month that the Pentagon was working to establish more defense hotlines with China to reduce risk between the two armies, which routinely collide in the South China Sea, Taiwan Strait, and Western Pacific.

According to the magazine, the Biden administration aims to “establish various routes of communication with Beijing in order to control the growing strategic competition between the two countries and avoid the commencement of a potential conflict.”

Kurt Campbell, the White House’s top Asia adviser, told the Financial Times a few days ago that Washington’s attempts to contact Beijing officials via the hotline had resulted in it “simply [ringing]in an empty room for hours upon hours.”

According to China’s Tan, “the Chinese and American military have traditionally maintained communication through different routes, including a direct line between the defense ministries.” “Hotlines, in our opinion, should be used to develop trust, dispel concerns, manage emergencies, and prevent conflicts.”

“On the one hand, the United States cannot pretend to desire more defense hotlines,” he continued. This is a condensed version of the information.