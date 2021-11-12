Amid rising inflation, consumer confidence in the United States has dropped to a 10-year low.

Consumer mood fell to a 10-year low in November as rising prices took a bite out of Americans’ wallets, indicating that inflation is becoming a political problem for President Joe Biden.

While the world’s largest economy has recovered strongly from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, global shortages of essential components and supply chain snarls have added to a US labour shortage, rising expenses and driving up prices.

Following a government report on Wednesday indicating that consumer price inflation hit a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey issued on Friday showing a steep decline in confidence was a further setback, albeit economists do not expect customers to cut back on their spending.

The University of Michigan reported that its preliminary sentiment index fell 6.8% to 66.8 this month.

According to survey chief economist Richard Curtin, one out of every four families has seen their living standards erode, with lower-income families bearing the brunt of the pain.

Curtin ascribed the low sentiment score to “the rising view among consumers that no viable strategies have yet been created to minimize the damage from surging inflation,” which Biden committed to make a “top priority” on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve of the United States has maintained its position that most inflationary pressures will subside once global supply difficulties are handled, including ongoing production shutdowns, particularly in Asia, owing to coronavirus outbreaks.

Officials from the Federal Reserve have urged prudence when it comes to using its principal inflation-fighting tool — raising the benchmark interest rate — but have also stated that they will begin to reduce monetary stimulus by reducing monthly asset purchases.

Low mortgage rates have driven a surge in homebuying activity, driving up prices, while automobile and gasoline prices have also risen globally.

“The phrase ‘transient inflation’ has the implication that customers may ‘grin and bear it,'” Curtin said in a statement.

According to the study, the headline sentiment index revealed a decline in both current feelings and longer-term expectations.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index, on the other hand, climbed in October, indicating that it was more sensitive to the better pandemic picture.

Some analysts believe the Fed will need to be more active with rate hikes in order to keep prices in check, while others believe sentiment will improve next year as supply difficulties fade.

“Until price constraints ease, mood is unlikely to improve significantly,” said Oxford Economics’ Mahir Rasheed.

"Consumers have continued to spend at a healthy rate and have improved," says the report.