Amid reports of a new missile launch, North Korea affirms its “right to self-defense” at the United Nations.

North Korea’s UN envoy has declared his country’s right to develop, own, and test new weapons, despite rumors that the nuclear-armed state has fired another missile into the sea.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean military Joint Chiefs of Staff reported on Monday, early Tuesday local time, that North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), had fired yet another unidentified projectile eastward toward the sea.

Pyongyang authorities have denounced the United States and South Korea’s decision to perform joint military drills last month, and this would be the third such test in recent weeks. During his scheduled address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, North Korean Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kim Song justified such efforts shortly after news of the alleged test leaked.

“Given the escalating military threats against the DPRK from the US-South Korean military alliance, none can dispute the DPRK’s rightful right to research, test, manufacture, and produce weapon systems similar to those they possess or are developing,” Kim added.

As a result, he scoffed at the United Nations Security Council’s present limits prohibiting North Korea from conducting missile launches.

“The United Nations Security Council says nothing about individual countries like the United States and its foreign forces’ irresponsible arms buildup and war criminal actions,” Kim stated. “It, on the other hand, finds fault with the DPRK’s lawful self-defense actions at every opportunity.”

“This is telling evidence,” he observed, “that the United Nations does not reflect the interests of the world community as a whole, but rather degenerates into a small room for a few privileged individuals.”

