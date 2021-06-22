Amid Post-Wuhan Skepticism, the Nuclear Watchdog Issues a Direct China Statement.

In the midst of speculation that a catastrophe is brewing at the Taishan nuclear station in southern China, the world’s atomic watchdog issued a brief statement conveying the Chinese Communist Party’s report of performance difficulties at the plant.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is under fire for its role in the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak in Taishan, Guangdong province, little over 100 miles from Hong Kong.

Critics accuse the United Nations group of aiding and abetting a claimed Chinese cover-up, which the WHO rejects. At the request of President Joe Biden, US intelligence is looking into evidence of a lab break in Wuhan as a possible source of the pandemic. China denies that there has been a leak.

Officials have struggled to make a definitive judgment about the pandemic’s origins, despite China hawks in the United States and overseas, including former President Donald Trump and his top officials, pushing the lab theory soon after the Wuhan outbreak.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the United Nations (UN) issued a statement on Wednesday that was characteristically forthright and made no judgement of the authenticity of China’s version of events regarding its Taishan nuclear power plant. It was comparable to previous claims about alerts at other locations in other countries.

“The China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) informed the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) today about a problem at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant (NPP),” the Vienna-based agency said.

“The plant is in good working order, according to CAEA, and operational safety is assured. The plant’s Unit 1 recently experienced a minor fuel rod cladding failure, resulting in increased radioactivity in the unit’s primary reactor coolant, according to the company.

“According to CAEA, this problem is handled with in accordance with approved standards and procedures because it is a typical occurrence in NPP operations.

“The unit’s performance indicators, including the radioactivity of the primary reactor coolant, are within the range of normal conditions and technical requirements, according to on-site monitoring and an expert assessment, CAEA stated.

“It also stated that the coolant system pressure boundary and containment integrity of the nuclear unit are both intact.

According to the CAEA, “continuous environmental radiation monitoring indicates that there has been no radioactive emission and that there is no environmental risk.” The IAEA continues to communicate with the CAEA.”

