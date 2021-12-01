Amid fears of invasion, Ukraine’s leader calls for talks with Russia.

As tensions rose amid reports that Russia is laying the framework for an invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for direct talks with Moscow on Wednesday.

With US diplomatic director Antony Blinken meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm on Thursday, Zelensky’s call comes as NATO attempts to counter what it claims is a build-up of Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian border.

“We must tell the truth: without direct discussions with Russia, we will not be able to end the war,” Zelensky stated during his annual presentation to parliament in Kiev.

“Let’s face it, the battle in Donbass has been going on for eight years,” Zelensky added, referring to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

“We must talk,” Zelensky said, adding that he was “not frightened” to meet directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin because “we have a big and formidable army.”

Since last month, Kiev’s Western allies have warned of a new Russian force buildup on Ukraine’s borders, as well as a possible winter invasion.

The claimed buildup comes after a similar buildup in the spring, when Russia amassed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders before announcing a withdrawal.

At the height of the tensions, Zelensky invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet for discussions in eastern Ukraine, but the Kremlin declined.

Kiev has been accused by Russian officials of massing tens of thousands of troops near separatist-controlled territory.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces are bolstering their military capabilities by massing heavy equipment and soldiers,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

“According to certain accounts, the number of Ukrainian troops in the war zone has already reached 125,000 personnel,” she asserted, claiming that this accounted for half of Kiev’s army.

These remarks came after the Ukrainian foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that Russia has amassed 115,000 troops around Ukraine, including on the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and two eastern areas occupied by separatists.

Putin refused to clarify on Tuesday whether Moscow planned to send troops across the Ukrainian border, as the West has claimed for weeks.

“At the beginning of the year, they talked about a probable Russian military intervention in Ukraine. However, as you can see, this did not happen “Putin stated the following.

The Russian leader went on to say that all sides’ security interests should be considered, and that relations should be improved.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Blinken was in Latvia for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, which was dominated by tensions over Russia’s military. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.