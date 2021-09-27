Amid Chinese provocation against Taiwan, the USS Ronald Reagan Strike Group returns to the South China Sea.

The aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and its strike group returned to the South China Sea on Sept. 24 after a side trip to the US 5th Fleet to help with the Afghanistan pullout.

This comes as China escalates regional tensions by announcing a new maritime law and sending jets into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone.

The carrier strike group is performing fixed and rotary-wing flight operations, maritime strike exercises, anti-submarine operations, and coordinated tactical training during its second tour, according to Navy Times.

In a statement, Task Force 70 and Carrier Strike Group 5 commander Rear Adm. Will Pennington stated, “We look forward to leveraging our recent out-of-area experience as we return to the South China Sea and our fast increasing alliances and partnerships dedicated to the Indo-Pacific.”

He went on to say that the Ronald Reagan carrier strike group’s deployment to the Middle East and swift return to the Pacific demonstrated its “flexibility and reactivity.”

The carrier strike group operated in the South China Sea until June, when it was deployed to the 5th Fleet of the United States.

In addition, the Reagan strike group undertook anti-submarine warfighting exercises in July, according to the Navy, which were “aimed at enhancing safety and familiarization between surface ships and submarines.” Long-range maritime strikes and chasing simulated enemy submarines were part of the drill.

The USS Ronald Reagan, Carrier Air Wing 5, Task Force 70, Destroyer Squadron 15, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh are all part of the carrier group.

China dispatched warplanes to Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone the day before the redeployment (ADIZ).

According to reports, the 24 PLA aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ in two groups, including bombers, fighter jets, anti-submarine planes, and airborne early warning and control planes. The first group of 19 planes arrived on the first day, followed by a second group of five jets later in the day.

Recently, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a cold war between the two countries, pushing them to fix their “totally broken” relationship.

Tensions in the region had risen following China’s notification of a new maritime rule requiring any foreign vessels entering its “territory” to report to Beijing. The US Navy sent one of its Nimitz-class carriers into the disputed waters within a week, enraging China.

Meanwhile, Beijing has maintained its threat of invasion against Taiwan, describing the situation in the Taiwan Strait as “complicated and dismal.”

In a letter of congratulations to Taiwan’s newly elected president. Washington Newsday Brief News.