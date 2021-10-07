Amid Chinese military actions, a Taiwan official describes the situation as the “most severe” in decades.

In the face of heightened Chinese military operations, a Taiwan official described the situation as the “most terrible” in decades.

With a record-breaking 56 planes flying off the coast of Taiwan on Monday, China’s People’s Liberation Army rounded off four days of relentless pressure in the region. Despite the fact that the flights had place in international airspace, Taiwanese defense forces are concerned about escalation.

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told lawmakers Wednesday that the situation is “the most terrible in the 40 years since I enrolled.”

As the US and other Western nations boost their naval presence in the region, China’s behavior has been described as “risky” and “destabilizing.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

While most people believe that war is unlikely, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has warned that there is more at stake if Beijing follows through on previous promises to capture the island by force if necessary.

“The repercussions of Taiwan’s fall would be devastating for regional peace and the democratic alliance system,” she wrote in an impassioned op-ed published Tuesday in Foreign Affairs magazine. “It would indicate that authoritarianism has the upper hand over democracy in today’s global value contest.” China regularly sends military planes into Taiwan’s “air defense identification zone,” an international airspace that Taiwan uses as a buffer in its security strategy, albeit prior flights have only involved a few planes.

The composition of the group, with fighters, bombers, and airborne early warning aircraft, was maybe more important than the number of planes, according to Euan Graham, a defense expert with the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Singapore.

“It seems like a strike package, and that’s part of the step up in pressure,” he said. “This isn’t just a couple of fighters flying close together and then turning around after putting one wing across the median; this is a considerably more deliberate move.” Controlling Taiwan and its airspace is critical to China’s military strategy, as the area where the most recent sorties occurred also leads to the west Pacific and the South China Sea.

Since the Taiwanese government began publicly disclosing flight numbers a little more than a year ago, the total number of flights has risen to over 815 as of Monday.

China. This is a condensed version of the information.