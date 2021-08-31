America’s Longest War Has Come To An End.

In the middle of night in Afghanistan, America’s longest conflict came to an end ignobly.

A massive C-17 transport plane loaded with troops and the US ambassador took out from Kabul airport just before midnight local time on August 31, meeting President Joe Biden’s deadline.

That put an end to a frantic airlift that had evacuated over 120,000 people escaping the harsh rule of the Islamist Taliban, who had taken power a fortnight before — two decades after US-led forces had driven them out.

The land that had mercilessly refused the British empire and the Soviet Union had now delivered the same outcome to the modern world’s superpower.

For most Americans, the faraway war had been a distant memory.

However, the enormous evacuation and the killing of 13 US troops by an Islamic State suicide bomber who blew himself up at an airport gate startled them back to it in the closing days.

The picture of President Joe Biden attending a ceremony for their flag-draped caskets at the air force station in Dover, Delaware, on Sunday may possibly be the most enduring image of the war in America.

Five of the 13 were under the age of 20 when Al-Qaeda, located in Afghanistan and sheltered by the Taliban, launched the strikes that triggered the conflict on September 11, 2001.

Ironically, the US pullout was primarily reliant on the Taliban to provide security surrounding the airport in the face of the Islamic State danger.

“The Taliban have been quite realistic and businesslike,” said US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie.

Afghanistan, which was named the principal front of the “War on Terror” following the 9/11 attacks, became almost an afterthought when George W. Bush’s administration opted to invade Iraq as well in 2003 to depose then-leader Saddam Hussein.

Rather than withdrawing after victory in either war, the US took on nation-building duties for which it had not planned.

Meanwhile, the Taliban remained a potent insurgency, despite the US-backed government in Kabul being corrupt and inefficient in retaining control.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghan civilians and security forces have been killed or injured as a result of the failures.

According to the Watson Institute at Brown University, the costs to Washington were enormous: 2,356 US military deaths and a total financial cost of $2.3 trillion.

The end began with President Donald Trump’s election in 2016, when he promised to end the “Forever Wars.”

He increased the number of troops to 16,000 because the initial increase had little lasting effect on the Taliban.