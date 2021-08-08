Americans caught with forged COVID documents at the US-Canada border face a $750K fine and up to five years in prison.

Traveling Americans in Canada have been reminded that if they are caught faking COVID-19 vaccine or test result records, they would face steep fines and time in prison.

On Monday, Canadian officials plan to reopen the US-Canada border to American citizens and permanent residents who can produce proof of vaccination. The 17-month pandemic border shutdown ended with a warning and new public health restrictions for air travelers, including the prospect of a $750,000 fine or prison time if they didn’t comply.

Those entering the nation must be completely vaccinated for at least 14 days, have a negative, non-antigen COVID-19 test, and be asymptomatic at the time of crossing, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

Furthermore, if a traveler is found to have put another person in danger of death, bodily harm, or disease, the penalties could go as high as $1 million in fines and up to three years in prison. The Public Health Agency of Canada has the final word on how such infractions are dealt with.

According to USA Today, two visitors who sought to enter Toronto through the United States were fined nearly $20,000 each on July 18 after providing fake proof of vaccination and negative coronavirus testing. The couple then attempted to bypass the country’s hotel quarantine limitations, which are slated to expire on Monday, according to Canadian officials.

Border officials in Canada are also planning to start a new surveillance and COVID-19 testing program, which they hope will provide statistics on the Delta variant’s spread. According to The Detroit News, the country’s so-called Quarantine Act allows border police “the ability to analyze, challenge, and validate travelers’ statements.”

The government and Canadian border worker unions reached an agreement on Friday night, allowing the crossing to reopen on Monday. The US border, on the other hand, will remain closed to Canadian passengers until at least August 21, a move that has sparked outrage and consternation in America’s northern neighbor.

Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ontario, told The Detroit News late last month that the US government’s decision to extend the border shutdown had left him and other city officials “stunned.”

Many Canadian business executives hoped for reciprocity, which they did not receive. This is a condensed version of the information.