Ambassador Warns that Vladimir Putin wants to erase Ukraine from the map.

As tens of thousands of Russian troops sit around Ukraine’s borders, threatening a full-scale invasion, Kyiv’s ambassador to the United Kingdom warned that Putin will continue a cycle of aggression until a harder Western response deters him.

Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko, who formerly served as Ukraine’s foreign minister and as ambassador to Canada and NATO, told The Washington Newsday in an interview at the embassy in London that Putin is adamant about subjugating Ukraine.

Prystaiko explained, “He basically doesn’t want us to exist.” “He only wants one thing: Ukraine to vanish.” You’re not allowed to give it to him. “You can’t do half-measures.” Months of escalating tensions along Ukraine’s borders have culminated in a high-stakes confrontation. Putin is seeking assurances from the US and NATO partners that Ukraine, which has been backed by the West since its pro-Russian government was overthrown in the Maidan Revolution in 2014, will not be permitted to join the transatlantic alliance.

Countless articles have been produced in an attempt to narrow down Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan and ultimate purpose.

Some believe Putin is attempting to divert attention away from Russia’s persistent economic troubles. Some speculate that his goal is to create an eastern European buffer zone for Russia’s defense. Others believe Putin is hell-bent on re-establishing the Soviet Union, which influenced his worldview so profoundly.

While American and European officials struggle to strike a balance between deterrence and de-escalation, Ukrainians are pushing their Western allies not to give in to Moscow’s demands.

“Some individuals think, ‘Why not?’ because of the novelty of it.” Let’s give him this,'” says the narrator. Putin’s wants that Ukraine be permanently excluded from NATO, according to Prystaiko.

“However, in exchange for what?” He brought his armies and urged us, as well as the rest of the world, to sign this new document. Then suggest he’s pulling back his soldiers. He might have a new military exercise the next day, bringing in another 300,000 troops… He gets all he desires and then returns.

“No one knows what’s actually going on in his head—which is getting older—or if he has some brilliant plan to leave a legacy.

“And if his legacy is the Soviet Union, he might decide—just out of craziness or detachment from reality—that whatever the cost, he will go down in history as the savior of the lost. This is a condensed version of the information.