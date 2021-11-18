Amazing Encounter with a Herd of Over 100 Giraffes.

A safari guide in Tanzania captured a large herd of giraffes and published the footage on social media.

Exaud Marandu, director of Utopia Safaris, told The Washington Newsday that he had only seen such a huge group of giraffes twice in his 20 years as a safari guide.

He shared the video on his Facebook page, along with the following message: “You’re convinced you’ve seen giraffes. Come to Tanzania and discover the true beauty of nature… Seeing them in such a large group was an incredible experience.” The herd, according to Marandu, consisted of 129 individuals. Males, females, and calves were all present. He also mentioned that the herd included zebras. He told The Washington Newsday, “They’re moving because they’re expecting rain.” “They flee to the hills to get away from the dirt and illness.” The video lasts 30 seconds and shows the massive herd crossing a road. Marandu plans to return to the location in the following weeks with better video equipment in order to watch the herd more closely.

Marandu’s video had been seen over 50,000 times as of this writing, with numerous commentators praising the film.

The Masai giraffe can be found in Tanzania. According to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, the giraffe is the country’s national animal, and the species is protected.

Killing, wounding, capturing, and hunting giraffes are all prohibited. Masai giraffes are believed to number 45,400 in Tanzania and Kenya, down from 71,000 roughly 30 years ago.

The extension of human populations into the species’ range is the most serious threat they face. Agriculture has resulted in habitat loss and fragmentation, putting strain on these animals, while unlawful poaching has also reduced their populations.

Giraffes are the world’s tallest land animals. Calves can reach a height of six feet when they are born, whereas adults typically reach a height of sixteen feet. A boy born at Auckland Zoo in 2007 holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest giraffe. He was found to be 18 feet tall. This is a condensed version of the information.