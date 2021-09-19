Alzheimer’s Disease: China’s Health Time Bomb

Chen Shaohua’s family attributed his disappearance to uncertainty the first time he went missing and was apprehended by authorities.

They realized he was seriously ill when he vanished for the second time, but it was too late.

“We missed the early signs,” Chen Yuanyuan said, adding, “For several years, our mother grumbled that he was lying… We couldn’t pass judgment because we hadn’t lived with them in years.”

Chen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease, the most common form of dementia, which causes reduced cognitive function, including memory loss, and necessitates full-time care.

In China, over 10 million people have been diagnosed with the degenerative – and incurable – brain condition, accounting for almost a quarter of all cases worldwide.

According to a study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, this amount is anticipated to rise to 40 million by 2050 as the country’s population ages quickly.

According to the analysis, this increase in instances would cost the economy $1 trillion every year in medical costs and lost productivity as carers leave the job.

According to the World Health Organization, while dementia is not “an inevitable result of biological aging,” it is the most significant risk factor for developing it.

Experts think China is unprepared for the task, despite the fact that this is a global issue.

The US has 6.2 million Alzheimer’s sufferers and 73,000 beds in specialist treatment centers, but China has twice as many cases but only 200 beds.

According to Wei Shouchao, a neurologist at Guangdong Medical University, “no healthcare concern looms larger in China than Alzheimer’s Disease.”

“It is the mainland’s fastest-growing serious ailment, and we are woefully unable to deal with it.”

Chen’s family assumed it was just forgetfulness when he started misplacing his keys or wallet.

It took 40 hours to find him the first time he went missing. He was apprehended by police after a break-in attempt was reported.

“It reminded me of the house where we used to reside. Dad was perplexed. He had forgotten that we were now in Beijing… Fortunately, he was not assaulted,” his daughter told AFP.

They got him a watch to help them follow him via an app since they didn’t know what else to do, but when he went missing again after taking it off, they realized he needed medical treatment.

“We didn’t assume Alzheimer’s because we didn’t have a family history and he’s so young,” Chen Yuanyuan explained.

