Almost 150 American university students have successfully completed their studies in Afghanistan.

According to the university’s president, about 150 students from the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) have left the country in recent days.

Hundreds of present and past students were turned away from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on Sunday after waiting seven hours for security clearance, according to a story by The New York Times.

The enormous US-led evacuation of the country came to a close on Monday, with the last American soldiers flying out of the airport shortly before midnight.

Since the Taliban marched into Kabul last month, AUAF President Dr. Ian Bickford said university authorities have been working to evacuate 1,200 students, faculty, and family out of the country.

Bickford and other foreign personnel fled the nation when the university closed on August 14 when the Taliban were still on the outskirts of the capital.

“We have been trying for two weeks to get our students safe passage into the airport so that we can relocate them to other sitesâ€”both branches that we are developing and partner universitiesâ€”where we can reassemble as a community and begin to rebuild and help them recover from the experience that they have had,” Bickford told This website.

So far, he added, almost 150 students have been able to escape the nation, with some crossing the border into a neighboring country and others gaining entry to the airport and boarding a flight out on their own.

Bickford and other university officials are still seeking for a means to get the remaining students, faculty, and their families out of the country, according to him.

“We are looking for assistance from the US government,” he stated emphatically. “During the two weeks that the US was there, we would have loved to have been prioritized for rescue missions. Now that that’s done, we anticipate more possibilities will emerge, but it’s difficult to predict what those will be right now.”

The State Department of the United States has been approached for comment.

They Will Continue Their Education

Meanwhile, according to Bickford, the university has begun classes for the fall semester.

He claims that this is the “greatest method for pupils to be together.” “Our goal is for any student with Internet access or more to be able to join us, finish their education, and graduate. This is a condensed version of the information.