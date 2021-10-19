Allies of NATO are concerned that Russia and Belarus are using migrant chaos to destabilize Europe and hide agents.

NATO partners on the Baltic front lines are concerned that Russia and Belarus are using the influx of tens of thousands of migrants into the European Union (EU) to infiltrate and destabilize Western democracies, as well as threaten exiled dissidents.

As Moscow and Minsk weaponize some of Europe’s most vulnerable citizens, these governments on the periphery of NATO’s defense alliance are wrestling with what they call a new form of Russian-Belarusian hybrid warfare.

Since August, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Poland have seen a surge in new arrivals at their borders, primarily from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Sub-Saharan Africa, which they claim Belarus is facilitating with Russia’s help.

At least seven people have died as a result of being trapped in a frozen limbo between Belarus and the EU. Over 16,000 people have been detained at the Polish border, 4,000 in Lithuania, and over 1,800 in Latvia.

More sanctions against Belarus and tyrant President Alexander Lukashenko, who is at odds with his EU neighbors over the violent suppression of Belarusian opposition, are being pushed by the Baltic states.

The migrant surge constitutes a national security concern, according to top officials from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, who spoke to The Washington Newsday.

When asked about the threat of cross-border infiltration by foreign agents or those associated to terrorist organizations, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics responded, “There is a risk.” “There have already been a few situations where specific people linked to terrorist organizations have been discovered.” It’s unclear whether Belarusian and Russian officials choose which nationalities or ethnic groups were allowed to cross Europe’s borders. However, the Iraqis, Syrians, and Afghans, for example, come from war-torn countries, raising security worries.

“Given the fact that they come from countries that have been decimated by war in the past, there are evidence of persons with terrorist ties,” Lithuanian Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Mantas Adomenas said.

"I prefer not to remark on government agents," Adomenas continued. "Well, if we did, then I couldn't tell you," the deputy minister said when asked if Lithuanian authorities had any evidence of state infiltration. Lukanshenko's newest endeavor to have EU sanctions eased is the facilitation of new migration flows. A number of financial restrictions have been put in place.