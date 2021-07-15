Allegations that the Haitian government was involved in Jovenel Mose’s death are described as “a lie” by Haitian police.

The allegations that government officials were engaged in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose were dismissed by Haitian police as “a hoax.”

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, according to Caracol news, was responsible for the attack on President Mose’s residence on July 7, which murdered the president and injured his wife.

Léon Charles, the chief of Haiti’s National Police, said, “I’m expressing an official denial to these charges.”

The reports were “a fiction,” according to Charles, and authorities had no proof to back up the assertions.

“All propaganda that creates a diversion is prohibited by the police,” he warned.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Otherwise, Haitian authorities have been tight-lipped about who might be responsible for the killing, implying that media claims involving current leaders have piqued the government’s interest.

After officials interrogated Dimitri Hérard, the leader of Mose’s security detail, he was dismissed from his post and held in isolated confinement, according to Charles. His imprisonment has been revealed by the police in recent days. Authorities will meet with Charles a third time before deciding what to do next, according to Charles.

Although Hérard has not been listed as a suspect in the investigation, many Haitians have questioned how assailants could have broken into the president’s home and killed him with no one injured from the security detail.

The news conference took place a day after a Colombian television station aired a story based on information from FBI sources and Haitian authorities, as well as phone calls, photos, and testimony from those accused of being involved in the operation.

When Joseph, the interim prime minister, was assassinated, he was set to be replaced. Following the resignation of Joseph Jouthe, who had held the position for just over a year, Mose named him to the position in April.

Mose named Ariel Henry, a neurologist, as his successor prime minister two days before his killing. However, as of July 7, the new prime minister has not been sworn in, and Joseph has asserted that he is in command of the government, a position that has been accepted by the United States and others.

According to Charles, 23 persons have been arrested in connection with the assassination, including 18 former Colombian military and three Haitians. This is a condensed version of the information.