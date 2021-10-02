All Vaccinated Travellers Are Welcome To Visit Phuket.

The Thai government has announced that fully vaccinated travelers from any nation can now book vacations to the tourist hotspot of Phuket, as part of a revamped quarantine-free travel scheme.

The coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions have reduced visitor numbers from 40 million in 2019 to a trickle in the last two years, bringing Thailand’s tourism industry to its knees.

The sector used to account for a quarter of Thailand’s national income before the epidemic, and the travel restrictions have contributed to the country’s poorest economic performance in more than two decades.

In July, the monarchy introduced a “sandbox” program that enabled fully vaccinated visitors from low-to-medium-risk countries to roam free on the popular beach island for a fortnight before traveling to the mainland without quarantine.

Authorities reduced the mandatory stay to a week last week, in accordance with national quarantine guidelines.

Thailand’s Tourism Authority stated late Friday that the plan has been expanded beyond the approximately 80 countries that were previously eligible.

“This implies that travelers from any country in the world are now welcome to participate in the sandbox program,” Thailand said in a statement.

Unvaccinated children would be allowed to travel with their vaccinated parents, according to Tanee Sangrat, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.

The sandbox program has already attracted over 38,000 people to Phuket’s white sands, generating $66.67 million in revenue.

However, tourism operators are wary of reviving the island’s economy, which has seen 90 percent of its hotels close.

They’ve been pushing with the government to make admission criteria more straightforward in order to boost visitor numbers.

Indonesians and Malaysians, who had previously been barred from visiting Phuket, will now be able to do so.

Malaysia was Thailand’s second-largest source of tourism before the outbreak, with over four million visitors in 2019.

Using the sandbox approach, Thai authorities intend to reopen five more destinations, including the capital Bangkok, in early November, followed by 20 more areas in December once vaccination rates improve.

Travel advise from other countries discouraging would-be travelers, on the other hand, could stymie Thailand’s ambitions to revive the tourism industry.

As the country struggles with a fatal third wave of the virus and low vaccination rates, the United Kingdom and the United States have issued travel warnings.

The number of daily new cases is hovering at 11,000, down from a high of 23,000 in August — but testing levels have also dropped.

