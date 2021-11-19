All Christmas markets in the first German states have been canceled due to a virus.

As the country struggles to prevent skyrocketing coronavirus infections, the German states of Bavaria and Saxony cancelled all of their Christmas markets on Friday and announced significant restrictions on public life.

“The situation is very, very serious and tough,” said Markus Soeder, the premier of Bavaria’s southern state, who also declared a ban on nightclubs, pubs, and restaurant service.

Similar measures were announced in the eastern state of Saxony, which went even farther by closing all sporting and cultural institutions, prohibiting tourism and public consumption of alcohol, and excluding unvaccinated people from non-essential shops and hairdressers.

Many of the restrictions would affect the unvaccinated as well, according to Saxony Premier Michael Kretschmer, whose state has Germany’s lowest vaccination rate at just under 60% of the population.

He did, however, say that tough action was required to prevent hospitals from being overburdened, and he appealed for “solidarity” among all citizens. “In this pandemic, we need more ‘we’ and less ‘I,'” he told reporters.

In the devastating fourth Covid wave sweeping Germany, Bavaria and Saxony are among the hardest afflicted regions.

According to the Robert Koch Institute health agency, Germany had a weekly incidence rate of 340.7 documented infections per 100,000 persons on Friday, although Saxony (593.6) and Bavaria had much higher rates (625.3).

Munich, the Bavarian state capital, was the first major German city to cancel its Christmas market for the second year in a row on Tuesday. The cancellations in Saxony have resulted in the cancellation of the famous Dresden Christmas fair.

Every year, some 2,500 Christmas markets are held in Germany, attracting tourists who come to sample mulled wine and roasted chestnuts while shopping for seasonal items among clusters of wooden chalets.

According to the BSM stallkeepers’ business group, they drew roughly 160 million domestic and international visitors yearly in pre-pandemic times, bringing in revenues of three to five billion euros ($3.4 billion to $5.6 billion).

“It’s a disaster for us,” Eleonore Stiegel, who has a stall at the ancient town of Bamberg’s Christmas market, told AFP.

“For the second year in a succession, we have already purchased our wares and are now left with nothing.”

Given the outbreak of diseases, Konrad Friedrich, who also works at the Bamberg market, said he could understand the decision.

“What’s more crucial? Which is more important: the market or your health? “he stated “Of certainly, health.” Aside from the new nighttime limitations, Bavarian sport and culture venues will be limited to a capacity of 25%. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.