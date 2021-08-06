‘All available evidence clearly points to Iran’ as the perpetrator of the tanker attack, according to the G7.

On Friday, G7 foreign ministers stated that “all available information definitely pointed to Iran” as the perpetrator of a drone hit on an Israel-linked tanker on July 29 that killed a former British soldier and a Romanian national.

“This was a premeditated and targeted strike that was clearly illegal under international law… In a statement, the ministers of the world’s seven most developed nations declared, “There is no justification for this attack.”

Iran has categorically denied any involvement in the attack on the MV Mercer Street, which occurred as regional tensions rise and discussions to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran come to a halt.

However, at a closed-door Security Council meeting at UN headquarters in New York on Friday, European countries and the US reiterated their charges.

“The United Kingdom is aware that Iran was behind this strike. We know it was planned and targeted,” British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said, adding that the evidence was “clear cut.”

“Diplomacy and conversation are still on the table. “However, if Iran decides not to go that road, we will strive to hold Iran accountable and impose a cost,” she told reporters.

On Monday, the UN Security Council will have an open discussion on maritime security to address the event in greater detail.

“Vessels must be permitted to navigate freely in conformity with international law,” the G7 ministers declared, vowing to “do our utmost to defend all shipping, which is vital to the global economy.”

“Iran’s actions, as well as its backing for proxy forces and non-state armed players, pose a threat to world peace and security,” they stated, urging Tehran to cease all operations that are in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Iran has been blamed by both the United States and Israel for the attack on the tanker, which is controlled by a renowned Israeli businessman in London.

The tragic attack, according to security specialists, has raised the stakes in the “shadow war” against Iranian and Israeli warships.

Iran was once again accused of hijacking an asphalt and bitumen tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday, sparking further denials from the Islamic republic.

The tensions have arisen as Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative former judiciary leader, was elected president of Iran last week, succeeding Hassan Rouhani, who was viewed as a more moderate figure.