All Aboard Washington’s Secret Subway, dubbed the “Swift Chariots of Democracy”

It is the mode of transportation of choice for some of the world’s most influential movers and shakers, although few Americans are aware of its existence. It is frequented by presidents, Supreme Court justices, and even the occasional movie star.

For more than a century, the Capitol Subway System has been transporting legislators back and forth through the fluorescent-lit depths of the labyrinthine, 600-room US Congress in Washington.

It’s been the site of a botched assassination attempt, an impromptu off-Broadway stage, and a safe haven for a president who left the Oval Office without notifying anybody.

“Children enjoy it,” Dan Holt, an assistant historian at the Senate Historical Office, told AFP. “There are always senators who are prepared to send family members with little children, nieces and nephews, to ride on it.”

“As a result, I believe there is something unique about it.”

The track is 3,100 feet long – just under a kilometer – and the 90-second gap between stations is just long enough for serious political discourse, idle gossip, an impromptu news conference, or a calm moment of reverie.

“Ponder about getting on the train to go to work in other situations,” Holt said, “where you have that moment where you can simply sit for a minute and think – or sit and have casual conversation.”

“Over time, the Capitol train has performed that purpose as well.”

Although a boyish JFK – then just plain old Senator Jack Kennedy – was once refused access and ordered to “stand aside for the senators, son,” it has also afforded great photo opportunities for presidential hopefuls wanting to display the common touch, such as Ronald Reagan.

When the Senate is in session today, the busy main station is alive with journalists eager to mob politicians as they disembark to vote in the upper chamber.

However, political debate isn’t usually as friendly beneath the surface as it is on the Senate floor.

Senator Margaret Chase Smith of Maine was preparing to offer a rebuke to fellow Republican Joe McCarthy in a subway vehicle in 1950 when the intimidating anti-communist campaigner and smear artist saw her.

According to Holt, Smith later recalled McCarthy stating, “Margaret, you seem quite serious.” “Are you planning on giving a speech?”

“Yes, and you’re not going to like it,” she replied.

Three years before, when angry ex-Capitol Police officer William Kaiser opened fire from a subway car, the metro had experienced its lone recorded assassination attempt. Brief News from Washington Newsday.