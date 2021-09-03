Alibaba frightens investors with a $15 billion donation to “Common Prosperity.”

Alibaba, one of China’s most valuable technology companies, saw its stock price plummet after it declared a donation in support of Beijing’s “shared prosperity” program. The decision has caused some investors to be concerned about more Chinese rules aimed at some of the country’s biggest internet companies.

Alibaba’s shares on the Hang Seng Tech Index in Hong Kong slid 3.6 percent after the company made a big $15.5 billion gift, completing the day at $171.12. Alibaba’s donation was a “huge thing,” according to Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi International H.K. Ltd., and the company’s future earnings growth could be pushed into a less valued asset class. He went on to say that this attitude was hurting the entire Chinese tech sector.

Alibaba’s Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang issued a statement in conjunction with the contribution announcement on Thursday. Zhang claimed that his company had benefited from China’s “strong social and economic advancement” and that he was willing to pay back.

Zhang stated, “We are enthusiastic to contribute to the attainment of common prosperity through high-quality development.”

This “common prosperity” strategy has gained traction since China’s Communist Party pledged to “regulate excessively high salaries and urge high-income individuals and firms to return more to society” during a Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission meeting on Aug. 17. President Xi Jinping, who chairs the organization, stated at the meeting that the government would endeavor to “adjust excessive incomes” in an ostensible attempt to minimize economic inequality within China.

Beijing has embarked on an aggressive regulatory campaign since Xi’s commitment, enacting new laws on data and cybersecurity, foreign ownership, and foreign stock market listings. For investors in China’s tech-heavy stock indices, this has wiped off over half a trillion dollars in value. It has even encouraged some investors to consider alternatives to the world’s second-largest economy as a safe haven for their funds.

Alibaba, which is the subject of a Chinese anti-monopoly investigation, claims its multibillion-dollar donation would be spread out over several years, and it isn't the only internet behemoth proposing initiatives to support the common prosperity objective. Tencent, the gaming business, has pledged $7.7 billion to support the program, while Zhang Yiming, the creator of TikTok producer ByteDance, has pledged $77.3 million of his own money.