Alibaba claims to be cooperating with Chinese authorities in the investigation of a sex assault allegation.

Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, announced on Sunday that it was helping with a police investigation into allegations of sexual assault made by a company employee.

Alibaba also claimed it had suspended “relevant parties suspected of breaking our policies and values,” and that it has a “zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct,” according to a statement.

The charges were made by an unidentified female employee in a lengthy internal message quoted by Chinese media, which AFP was unable to verify.

According to media accounts, she accused her manager and a client of sexual assault during a work trip to Jinan, Shandong province.

On Sunday, a hashtag for the allegation was among the most popular items on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Since the country’s own #MeToo campaign was started by Chinese feminists in 2018, sexual misconduct has gotten a lot of attention in China.

Beijing police announced earlier this month that Chinese-Canadian pop sensation Kris Wu had been jailed on suspicion of rape in one of the most high-profile instances to date.

Wu had been accused of date-rapping a 19-year-old student when she was 17, prompting massive condemnation of the musician on Chinese social media and the cancellation of many luxury brand collaborations with him.

Alibaba had already come under fire from the government, which has undertaken a wide push to curb the country’s digital behemoths’ rising power.

Alibaba was fined a record $2.78 billion by regulators in April for acts that were seen to be a misuse of its dominating market position.

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang reportedly wrote an internal memo saying he was “shocked, indignant, and ashamed” about the misbehavior issue, according to state media on Sunday.

According to a statement released on Weibo that revealed no additional details, Jinan police are investigating an alleged rape case involving a female Alibaba employee.