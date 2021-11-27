Ali and Shafique Provide a Stable Platform for Pakistan in the Face of Bangladesh.

After bowling Bangladesh for 330 on day two of the first Test in Chittagong on Saturday, Pakistan had a good platform thanks to an unbroken opening century stand between Abid Ali and debutant Abdullah Shafique.

As Pakistan reached 145-0 at stumps, 185 short of Bangladesh’s first innings total, Ali closed in on his fourth Test century and remained unbeaten on 93. Shafique was batting on 52.

Hasan Ali, Pakistan’s pace bowler, led Pakistan with the ball earlier in the day, finishing with 5-51, his sixth five-wicket haul, which kept Bangladesh at bay after they resumed with 253-4 in the morning.

Bangladesh’s Liton Das top-scored with 114, adding just one run to his overnight total, while Mushfiqur Rahim, who was undefeated on 82 at the close of the first day’s play, was dismissed for 91 runs.

Mehidy Hasan scored an unbeaten 38 to help Bangladesh reach 300 runs before Hasan took two wickets in two balls to terminate Bangladesh’s batsmanship.

On day one, Pakistan had Bangladesh on the ropes at 49-4, but the hosts rallied due to Liton and Mushfiqur.

Pakistan looked slick right from the start of the second day’s play, trapping Liton leg-before in the second over.

Liton was first given not out after being caught off guard, but Pakistan successfully appealed the judgment.

Liton smashed 11 fours and a six in his 233-ball innings, which he shared with Mushfiqur for 206 runs in the fifth wicket.

Hasan then bowled Yasir Ali for four runs with a superb in-swinger that rattled the debutant’s leg and middle stumps.

Faheem got a small edge off Mushfiqur’s bat, thus putting an end to Bangladesh’s chances of scoring a huge score.

In his 225-ball spell at the crease, Mushfiqur hit 11 fours.