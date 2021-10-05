Algerians say Macron’s electioneering is to blame for the current crisis.

Many in Algeria blame President Emmanuel Macron’s electioneering for the deterioration of relations with France, but observers say he is also frustrated that his overtures to the former colony failed.

Algeria recalled its ambassador from Paris over the weekend and barred French military jets from entering its airspace, which France uses frequently to support its forces fighting Islamists in the Sahel region.

After a squabble over visas, media sources claimed Macron informed descendants of Algeria’s independence war that the North African country was dominated by a “political-military regime” that had “completely rewritten” its past.

Macron is “desperately” seeking to win the April elections, according to journalist Ali Bahmane of Algeria’s French-language daily El Watan.

“To do so, he is foolishly risking getting tangled up in topics of high sensitivity, such as French colonialism in Algeria, in order to win over a segment of the right and the extreme right.”

“Politics in France is caught up in election campaigns, Macron included,” Hassen Kacimi, an Algerian expert on migration, told AFP.

In the run-up to the April elections, he continued, “the environment is dominated by far-right discourse.”

“Relations between France and Algeria have never moved beyond the racist lens of colonist/coloniser, which has always treated Algeria with contempt and suspicion.”

Many Algerians on social media agreed, accusing Macron of using the country to undermine far-right opponents like commentator Eric Zemmour.

But, according to Geneva-based analyst Hasni Abidi, Macron’s remarks also reflect his “disappointment” with Algeria’s lukewarm response to efforts to end France’s occupation of Algeria, which lasted from 1830 to 1962.

Macron is the only French president to be born after Algeria’s eight-year independence struggle ended.

He has made various gestures toward Algeria, including returning the skulls of decapitated Algerian resistance soldiers, acknowledging colonial authorities’ use of torture, and even labeling the occupation a “crime against humanity” during his 2017 election campaign.

He tasked specialists with producing a report aimed at fostering “reconciliation” last year, with historian Benjamin Stora advocating “symbolic gestures.”

However, the presidency later stated that “showing repentance” or apologizing for France’s colonial past was not an option.

Algeria condemned the study, claiming it lacked objectivity and had “no official admission by France of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during its 130-year occupation of Algeria.”

According to Abidi, the report was “meant to alleviate connections, but in the end contributed to a spike in tensions.”

Macron’s most recent remarks, he remarked, Brief News from Washington Newsday.