Algerians cast ballots in local elections to ratify the post-Bouteflika ‘change.’

Algerians began voting in municipal elections on Saturday, which are considered as crucial in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s efforts to end the two-decade rule of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Despite official efforts encouraging Algerians to “leave their mark,” the municipal and provincial council elections have inspired little public enthusiasm.

The election is Tebboune’s third in Algeria, and he has promised to restructure state institutions left over from Bouteflika, the country’s long-serving tyrant.

Observers foresee a low turnout, as in previous elections since Bouteflika was ousted from power in April 2019 by the Hirak pro-democracy protest movement.

According to analyst Mohamed Hennad, the rulers of the North African country are attempting to “impose their will despite the embarrassing results of previous elections.”

Polling stations will open at 8:00 a.m. (0700 GMT) and end at 7:00 p.m.

Over 23 million people are eligible to vote, and there are 15,230 candidates on the ballot, with results anticipated on Sunday.

Despite demands from authorities for Algerians to participate if they “desire change” and “institution building,” campaigning had been quiet.

Months after Bouteflika stepped down under pressure from the army and Hirak protests, Tebboune was elected in a disputed, widely boycotted 2019 election.

He has sworn to end the era of Bouteflika, who died in September at the age of 84, when local and regional elections were marred by extensive allegations of fraud.

Tebboune, a former prime minister under the late tyrant, called on Algerians to vote actively in a televised interview on Friday.

“If the people want change, it is past time for them to take action by voting,” he stated.

Two-thirds of the members of Algeria’s national parliament’s upper house are elected by local assemblies, with the remaining members appointed by the president.

The referendum was essentially “an attempt to clean up the facade of local councils by changing its members, to benefit the ruling elite,” according to Redouane Boudjemaa, a journalism professor at the University of Algiers.

“At the moment, politics is confined to slogans declaring that the country has entered a new age, despite the fact that all evidence indicate to the contrary.”

During Tebboune’s reign, journalists and Hirak activists have been persecuted, even as he has presented substantial policy changes as solutions to the protest movement’s calls for reform.

During Tebboune's reign, journalists and Hirak activists have been persecuted, even as he has presented substantial policy changes as solutions to the protest movement's calls for reform.

He has also had to deal with a diplomatic problem with Algeria's colonial ruler, France, as well as a diplomatic crisis with Morocco, with which Algiers broke diplomatic ties in August.