Algerians are worried about a plan to cut subsidies on basic goods.

Algeria intends to eliminate its large state subsidies on basic items, which have long served to promote social calm but have stretched state resources as energy earnings have decreased.

Many economists see the idea as a necessary evil as long as the most vulnerable are protected, but some impoverished families are concerned about the consequences.

The North African country, which is highly reliant on oil and gas exports, has spent billions of euros annually subsidizing everything from bread and milk to fuel and power.

However, income from energy exports has been declining for years, particularly during the depression brought on by the Covid-19 epidemic, putting a pressure on the country’s 43 million people’s governmental budget.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a proponent of subsidy reform, encouraged Algiers to “recalibrate” its policy.

Last week, lawmakers agreed to eliminate the subsidy structure that has helped to distribute energy riches to all households regardless of income, leaving some individuals concerned about how they will make ends meet.

Hafidha, a mother of two with a monthly pension of 50,000 dinars ($360), stated at an Algiers market, “It’s a disaster.”

“With the present pricing, we are already struggling to make ends meet. Sugar, oil, water, and fuel prices will very certainly rise.” When fruit and vegetable prices recently surged, the public’s anxieties were aroused.

Potato prices more than tripled to 140 dinars ($1) per kilogram, despite officials blaming market speculators who have since disbanded.

Subsidies replaced the fixed pricing of a planned economy that had been in existence since Algeria’s independence from France in 1962 during the country’s transition to a market economy in the 1990s.

Algeria’s subsidy system is largely funded by energy exports, which account for roughly 95% of foreign earnings and 60% of the country’s budget.

However, given the recent drop in energy costs, economist Omar Berkouk told AFP that “the state no longer has the funds for such a lavish social program.”

“All World Bank and International Monetary Fund specialists, as well as economists, have stated that (subsidies) must be reduced by better targeting the recipients,” he added.

State subsidies, according to critics, are costly, produce undesirable market distortions, and are inefficient because they benefit wealthy households more than impoverished households.

The IMF warned in early October that the epidemic, as well as a drop in oil prices and output, had “significantly damaged the economy last year,” when Algeria’s real GDP shrank by 4.9 percent.

It is suggested, despite the fact that a recovery is ongoing.