Algerians are voting, and the president will be put to the test once more.

Algerians will vote in municipal elections on Saturday, which are considered as crucial in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s efforts to end the two-decade rule of late President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Despite official efforts encouraging Algerians to “leave their mark,” the municipal and provincial council elections have inspired little public enthusiasm.

Observers foresee a low turnout, as has been the case in a run of low-turnout elections since the Hirak pro-democracy protest movement ousted Bouteflika in April 2019.

According to analyst Mohamed Hennad, the rulers of the North African country are attempting to “impose their will despite the embarrassing results of previous elections.”

However, he said that voters viewed the process as delivering “an electoral mandate devoid of any political content.”

The election on Saturday will be the country’s third under Tebboune, who has promised to modernize state institutions left by Bouteflika, who died in September at the age of 84.

Two-thirds of the members of Algeria’s national parliament’s upper house are elected by local assemblies, with the remaining members appointed by the president.

However, despite the fact that the national electoral body, ANIE, reports that over 15,000 candidates are standing, campaigning has been sparse.

The referendum was essentially “an attempt to clean up the facade of local councils by changing its members, to benefit the ruling elite,” according to Redouane Boudjemaa, a journalism professor at the University of Algiers.

“At the moment, politics is confined to slogans announcing that the country has entered a new age, despite the fact that all evidence indicate to the reverse,” he stated.

Months after Bouteflika stepped down under pressure from the army and Hirak protests, Tebboune was elected in a disputed, widely boycotted 2019 election.

He has promised to “establish the state’s institutions on a strong foundation” and to abandon the Bouteflika era’s tainted local and regional elections.

During Tebboune’s reign, journalists and Hirak activists have been persecuted, even as he has marketed key policy changes as responses to the “blessed Hirak” and its cries for reform.

He has also had to deal with a diplomatic problem with France, Algeria’s colonial ruler.

In a television interview on Friday, Tebboune stressed that “these relations must return to normal” if “the other party (France) conceives them on an equal footing, without provocation.”

According to analyst Hennad, the ruling elite has been utilizing platitudes about change to enforce its agenda since Algeria’s independence from France in 1962, without actually engaging other political parties.

In November 2020, the president pushed through a modified constitution, which received less than 24% of the vote.