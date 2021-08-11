Algeria mourns the deaths of 69 people as wildfires rage across the Mediterranean.

In the latest flames to sweep the Mediterranean, firemen, military, and civilian volunteers battled blazes in forests throughout northern Algeria on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to at least 69.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has announced three days of national mourning, beginning on Thursday, and authorities suspect widespread arson as a result of the large number of fires that broke out in such a short period of time.

In a statement, the state-run news agency APS said that the epidemic of more than 50 fires that erupted on Tuesday had claimed four more lives, adding to the 65 deaths reported by state television, which included 28 troops dispatched to assist overburdened rescue services.

Several arrests have been made, although the identity of individuals detained or their suspected intentions have not been revealed.

On social media, images of stranded locals, panicked cattle, and forested hillsides reduced to charcoal stumps were shared, many with calls for assistance.

Villagers were seen feverishly trying to put out the spreading fires with homemade brooms in an effort to preserve their homes, according to AFP journalists.

According to fire official Youcef Ould Mohamed, high winds aided the rapid spread of the flames in the tinder-dry conditions generated by a heatwave across North Africa and the wider Mediterranean.

Hundreds of isolated flames raged throughout 17 provinces on Wednesday, according to emergency services spokesman Nassim Barnaoui.

The majority of the fires and 16 of the deaths occurred in the Tizi Ouzou area, which is located in Kabylie, a mostly Berber region east of Algiers.

Abdelhamid Boudraren, a shopkeeper from the village of Beni Yeni, said, “I left all my merchandise in my village and went to Tizi Ouzou with my wife and three children.”

“Fortunately, I own a flat in Tizi Ouzou’s heart, where I’m holed up with my family and a few neighbors.”

Letreche Hakim, the chief of civil protection in Bejaia, Kabylie’s second largest city, told APS that the situation was “alarming.”

“Things were under control, until nine big fires broke out on Wednesday morning, scattering our forces,” Hakim said.

There have been increasing calls for aid convoys from the capital to be deployed to the worst-affected districts with food and medicine.

Several vehicles carrying aid donated by the public were seen heading to Tizi Ouzou on Wednesday, according to an AFP correspondent.

In a tweet, France’s Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, stated that the former colonial power “stands ready” to assist in resolving the crisis and emphasized France’s “solidarity with the Algerian people.”

