Algeria has severed diplomatic ties with Morocco, which it considers to be hostile.

Following months of renewed tensions between the North African adversaries, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra announced Tuesday that his country has broken diplomatic relations with Morocco due to “hostile measures.”

Algeria’s support for separatists in the disputed territory of Western Sahara has long been a point of issue for Morocco, with Algeria’s support for separatists in the disputed province of Western Sahara a particular point of contention for Morocco.

During a news conference, Lamamra said, “Algeria has chosen to cut diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Morocco as of today.”

“History has proven… He continued, “Morocco has never stopped carrying out aggressive acts against Algeria.”

Morocco’s foreign ministry said in a statement later Tuesday that Algiers’ decision was “totally unjustified” but “anticipated given the logic of escalation observed in recent weeks.”

The decision to sever ties was based on “false, even ludicrous pretexts,” according to Rabat.

Algeria announced a reassessment of bilateral relations last week, alleging that its neighbor was complicit in the devastating forest fires that destroyed the country’s north.

Lamamra charged Morocco’s leaders with being “responsible for repeated crises” and acting in a way that has “driven to war rather than integration” in North Africa.

Morocco’s King Mohamed VI expressed his displeasure with the tensions between the two countries late last month, and encouraged Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to “make wisdom prevail” and “operate in unity for the development of relations” between the two countries.

However, Algeria’s forest fires, which erupted on August 9 amid a scorching heat wave and killed at least 90 people, including more than 30 troops, heightened tensions.

While opponents claim Algerian officials failed to prepare for the fires, Tebboune claims that the majority of the fires were started by “criminals.”

The independence movement in Kabylie, a predominantly Berber region stretching along the Mediterranean coast east of the capital, has been accused by Algerian authorities.

Rabat has been accused by Algiers of supporting the separatists.

“The Moroccan provocation reached a height when a Moroccan delegate to the UN sought the independence of the Kabylie people,” Lamamra said on Tuesday.

Algeria’s ambassador to Rabat was summoned for meetings last month after Morocco’s UN envoy, Omar Hilale, indicated support for regional self-determination.

Morocco “publicly and officially supports a purported right to self-determination of the Kabylie people,” Algeria’s foreign ministry declared at the time.

Algerian authorities have also charged the Kabylie Movement for Self-Determination (MAK) with hanging a man erroneously accused of arson during the recent forest fires. Brief News from Washington Newsday.