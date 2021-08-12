Algeria fights wildfires and commemorates the Day of Mourning.

On Thursday, flames burned over northern Algeria as the country commemorated a national day of mourning for the dozens of people murdered in the Mediterranean’s recent wildfires.

Since Monday, the North African country has been engulfed in horrific fires, which have claimed the lives of at least 69 people — 41 civilians and 28 soldiers.

Soldiers and civilian volunteers have aided firemen on many fronts in their efforts to put out fires sparked by windy, tinder-dry conditions.

An AFP correspondent witnessed entire forest sections blowing up in smoke in Tizi Ouzou district, the place with the greatest mortality toll.

Villagers who had been forced to flee the fires began to return home, overwhelmed by the scale of the destruction.

“I’m out of options. My workshop, car, and apartment. One of them told AFP that even the tiles had been ruined.

He claimed, however, that he had “managed to save his family,” while “neighbors killed or lost their families.”

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune proclaimed three days of national mourning beginning Thursday, with flags flying at half-mast.

After so many fires occurred in such a short period of time, Algerian authorities suspect widespread arson.

On the fourth day of the wildfires, attempts to extinguish the flames are still underway in many areas where people and military, many of whom have little resources, have joined the fight.

On social media, images of locals stranded in their homes, panicked cattle, and forested hillsides reduced to blackened stumps have been posted.

Algeria is also chartering two European Union firefighting planes, which were recently deployed to put out fires in Greece.

France has also confirmed that two Canadair firefighting planes have arrived in Algeria.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “They will support the rescue efforts to deal with the horrible fires that Algeria has been fighting for several days.”

Morocco, with which Algeria has had tense relations over the Western Sahara for years, has also offered to assist by deploying two planes.

In light of the disaster’s scope, appeals for assistance are rising in Algeria and abroad.

Individuals and associations are mobilizing… by organizing clothing, food, medicine, and hygiene product collections, according to Algeria’s TSA news website, which described it as a “surge of solidarity.”

In tinder-dry conditions generated by a heatwave across North Africa and the wider Mediterranean, high winds aided the quick spread of the fires.

The likelihood of criminal behavior has been highlighted by the authorities.

So far, four accused “arsonists” have been apprehended, but their names are unknown. Brief News from Washington Newsday.