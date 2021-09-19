Alexa is hilariously asked to add pulled pork to the shopping list by a parrot.

A bright parrot has figured out how to communicate with Alexa, allowing him to add items to his shopping list and control the lights.

Max, an African grey Congo parrot, has a large vocabulary that includes the ability to control the Amazon device.

The parrot’s owner, Max Franklin, has been posting the bird’s amusing dialogues to their TikTok and Instagram accounts, @maxtheafricangrey2000.

One video, which was published last week, has notched up 7.5 million views and shows the parrot saying “Alexa” in a human-sounding voice. The characteristic sound of the assistant being triggered may be heard in the background.

The 21-year-old parrot then proceeds to “add pulled pork” to the weekly grocery shopping list. The device then responds to the bird in comedic scenarios, saying, “You already have pulled pork on your shopping list.”

Max most likely picked up the term after hearing their owner, who was said to live in Buffalo, New York, put it on the grocery list. The clever exchange’s video subtitles simply say, “Alexa, add pulled pork to my grocery list hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

But it’s not just food that Max asks Alexa for; the bird also uses the device to turn on the lights. Another clip shows the bird, which according to World Animal Protection has a lifespan of around 60 years, asking a change in the lighting when the lamp above their cage flickers on.

Separate films show Max figuring out how to use Alexa to switch on the radio, with the bird requesting songs, including rap music, in the wee hours of the morning.

original sound by @maxtheafricangrey2000 – Max Franklin

The owner captions another video, saying, “Telling Alexa to play 97 Rock and summoning my dog brothers to listen.” Alexa responds to Max, saying, “Here’s a station you might like, classic rock, from Amazon music.”

According to The New York Times, grey parrots have been known to learn over 100 words, as evidenced by one of the most famous of the species, Alex, who died in 2007.

Max was recorded on camera simulating coughing, in addition to speaking, after its owner caught a. This is a condensed version of the information.