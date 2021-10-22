Alec Balwin’s prop gun kills a woman on set, according to police.

On a film set in New Mexico, US actor Alec Baldwin shot a pretend gun, killing a cinematographer and wounding the director, according to US law enforcement agents.

The event occurred on the set of “Rust” in the state of Arizona, where Baldwin is starring in a 19th-century western.

The sheriff in Santa Fe claimed in a statement that Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin.”

Hutchins, 42, was flown to the hospital by helicopter but died as a result of her injuries, whereas Souza, 48, was evacuated by ambulance and is being treated.

There have been no charges filed in connection with the event, which is still being investigated and witness interviews are underway.

According to a production representative, the “accident” involved the misfiring of a prop gun filled with blanks.

The director was in “critical condition,” according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

The incident occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a prominent production location for Hollywood filmmakers near Santa Fe.

Although most movie sets have strict guidelines regarding the usage of prop firearms, mishaps sometimes occur.

Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, was killed with a rifle that was supposed to shoot blanks during the production of “The Crow.”

Baldwin co-produces and stars in the picture as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder and who joins him on the run when the kid is condemned to death.

The 63-year-old shared a photo on Instagram early Thursday that appeared to show him on set, dressed in a period costume and with fake blood on his shirt.

“Returning to the office in person. It’s taxing, to say the least “He wrote the caption for the photo, which had been posted online many hours before the incident.

Since the 1980s, Baldwin has been on television and in films.

Baldwin has voiced animated characters in hits like “The Boss Baby” and has starred in a number of high-profile films, including “The Hunt for Red October” and two editions of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

With his long-running impersonation of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” a performance that upset Trump but earned Baldwin a Primetime Emmy, he gained new fans.

Jensen Ackles (“Supernaturals”) and Travis Fimmel, best known for his role as Ragnar Lothbrok in “Vikings,” both star in “Rust.”

“Hostiles,” “Cowboys & Aliens,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “Appaloosa,” and “Longmire” have all been filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, where Thursday’s tragedy occurred.