Alec Baldwin’s prop gun kills a woman on set, according to police.

On a film set in New Mexico, US actor Alec Baldwin shot a pretend gun, killing a cinematographer and wounding the director, according to US law enforcement agents.

The event occurred on the set of “Rust” in the state of Arizona, where Baldwin is starring in a 19th-century western.

The sheriff in Santa Fe claimed in a statement that Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza “were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin.”

Hutchins, 42, was flown to the hospital by helicopter but died as a result of her injuries, whereas Souza, 48, was evacuated by ambulance and is being treated.

“Detectives interrogated Mr. Baldwin,” said Juan Rios, a spokesman for the Santa Fe sheriff’s office.

“He gave them statements and responded to their questions.” He voluntarily entered the building and exited after completing his interviews. There have been no charges filed and no arrests made.” The Santa Fe New Mexican released photos of a distressed Baldwin taken in the set’s parking lot after the incident, claiming they were taken there.

According to the newspaper, after being questioned by detectives, the actor was observed in tears by a reporter.

In one shot, a man appears to be doubled over, which is thought to be Baldwin.

According to a production representative, the “accident” involved the misfiring of a prop gun filled with blanks.

The incident occurred at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a prominent production location for Hollywood filmmakers near Santa Fe.

Although most movie sets have strict guidelines regarding the usage of prop firearms, mishaps sometimes occur.

Brandon Lee, the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, was killed with a rifle that was supposed to shoot blanks during the production of “The Crow.”

Baldwin co-produces and stars in the picture as Harland Rust, an outlaw whose grandson is convicted of murder and who joins him on the run when the kid is condemned to death.

The 63-year-old shared a photo on Instagram early Thursday that appeared to show him on set, dressed in a period costume and with fake blood on his shirt.

“It’s back to the office in person.” “Blimey… it’s exhausting,” he captioned the photo, which had gone viral some hours before to the event.

The news of Hutchins’ death was “devastating,” according to a joint statement from John Lindley and Rebecca Rhine of the International Cinematographers Guild.

"At this time, the circumstances remain unclear, but we are striving to gather more and support a thorough inquiry into this unfortunate situation."