Alcott, the greatest wheelchair tennis player of all time, will retire during the Australian Open.

On Tuesday, wheelchair tennis legend Dylan Alcott announced his retirement at the Australian Open in January, just days after becoming the first man to win a tennis “Golden Slam.”

The 30-year-old Australian, who has won 15 Grand Slam singles and eight Grand Slam doubles trophies, said that he will compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022 at Melbourne Park for the final time.

In September, Alcott completed the Golden Slam by winning all four quad singles championships and Paralympic gold in the same year at the US Open.

“This is my home,” he told reporters in Melbourne, “and the Australian Open changed my life, tennis changed my life.”

“If it weren’t for tennis, I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you today, or even sitting here at all, to be honest.” It is to it that I owe everything.

“After the year that we’ve had, what better way to finish than in my home city in front of large, big people… it’s going to be great.”

Alcott, a well-known Australian athlete and media figure, said he was “a little bit more proud” of the work he had done to improve people’s opinions of disabilities than of his on-court achievements.

“Being a terrific tennis player is maybe the 32nd most important thing in my life,” he remarked, “but being a decent person is number one.”

“Being a good advocate for my community and changing stereotypes so that people like me can live the life they deserve and have the chances I have.”

Alcott said he was looking forward to playing one more time and aiming to add to his Grand Slam total, as well as “guilt-free beers.”

Alcott had a long sporting career, beginning with success at the Paralympics in wheelchair basketball, where he was a member of the gold-medal-winning Australian team in Beijing 2008 at the age of 17.

Four years later, he won a basketball silver in London before moving to quad tennis and capturing gold in both singles and doubles in Rio 2016.

He had to settle for silver in doubles in Tokyo in September, but his singles gold set him up to complete the Golden Slam a week later in New York.