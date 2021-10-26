Albanian Artist Provides ‘Therapy’ With Coffee-Painted Portraits

David Kryemadhi, an Albanian artist, dips his brush in coffee and meticulously draws the face of a café patron, thinking that the offer of a free portrait will bring some relief from the pandemic’s concern.

Many Albanians see cafés as crucial institutions, with caffeinated outings punctuating most days — the country of 2.8 million people is said to have one of the largest numbers of cafes per capita in the world.

In the beachside city of Durres, Kryemadhi told AFP, “Art and coffee help a lot of people.”

“While painting a portrait, a period of calm and reflection helps the other person acquire self-confidence and perceive the world with a positive synergy, a more open eye.”

Kryemadhi works with coffee as if it were watercolour paints, creating portraits with a deep, brown patina and varying the colours using water.

He’s discovered a natural environment for his style of art therapy in Albanian cafes.

He engages up talks with guests to identify subjects to paint before delivering a free portrait.

While waiting for her portrait to dry, student Alexsandra commented, “It did me so much good.”

“This artwork contains all of my feelings, torments, and thoughts.”

Cafes, according to Eva Allushi of the University of Durres, are “an vital kind of social life” in Albania, where people feel free to express themselves.

“David’s art is unique in that he creates links with his fellow travelers in this Albanian facility,” she explained.

Albania has 600 cafés per 100,000 people, according to the Institute of Statistics, making it one of the world’s most densely populated countries.

Kryemadhi said he hoped his portraits would help relieve some of the tension brought on by the coronavirus in Durres, which is still recuperating from a severe earthquake in 2019 that killed scores of people and displaced thousands more.

“One of the most successful cures is coffee art,” Kryemadhi added.

“It aids in the recovery from challenging conditions such as the epidemic or the earthquake.”