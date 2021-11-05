Al Sadd claims that a deal has been reached with Barcelona for Xavi.

After Al Sadd revealed on Friday that a deal had been reached between the parties, Barcelona are expected to announce Xavi Hernandez’s spectacular return to the club as coach.

Barca has paid the release clause for Xavi, who has been coaching in Qatar since 2019 and now returns to the club where he had such great success as a player, according to the Qatari club.

“The Al Sadd administration has approved on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stated in the contract,” Al Sadd chief executive Turki Al-Ali said in a statement.

“We’ve committed to work together in the future with Barcelona.” Xavi is a significant figure in Al-history, Sadd’s and we wish him well.” On Wednesday, Barcelona’s vice-president Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany traveled to Doha for negotiations.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turki Al-Ali stated that Al Sadd were “determined to keeping Xavi,” and they look to have kept their ground in the negotiations, with Barca being required to pay Xavi’s release clause, which is apparently set at five million euros ($5.8 million).

“Xavi notified us a few days ago of his wish to transfer to Barcelona at this time, due to the critical stage his hometown team is in, and we understand this and have decided not to stand in his way,” Turki Al-Ali continued in his statement on Friday.

Barcelona had to let Lionel Messi leave the club before the season started, and they’ve revealed they’re in deep financial trouble.