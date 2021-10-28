Al-Nimr, a Shiite ex-death-row prisoner, has been released by Saudi Arabia, according to a rights group.

After years in prison for participating in anti-government protests, Ali al-Nimr, a Saudi from the Shiite minority who received a death sentence that was later commuted, was released on Wednesday.

“Ali al-Nimr, a young guy held since 2012 for participating in protests as a youngster and previously facing a death sentence, was released today,” ALQST for Human Rights tweeted.

“After ten years, my brother is free, thank God,” his sister wrote on Twitter.

Ali al-Nimr is the nephew of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, who was murdered by Saudi Arabia in 2016, causing Riyadh and Tehran to sever diplomatic ties.

Ali al-Nimr was sentenced to death in 2012, along with two other Shiite Saudi minors, for participating in anti-Sunni protests.

The authorities announced in April 2020 that the kingdom will no longer impose death sentences on anybody found guilty of crimes committed while under the age of 18.

The move comes in a country with one of the world’s highest execution rates.