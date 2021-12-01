Airlines in Japan have been told to stop selling seats on international flights until the end of the year.

As the Omicron coronavirus strain spreads, Japan has begun requesting that airlines cease selling foreign flight tickets for the time being.

The new emergency measure was announced by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism on Wednesday. International airline tickets have been halted until at least the end of December, though tickets purchased in advance will not be affected unless there are insufficient passengers.

Following the Omicron variation, the country has already barred all foreign visits. However, many people on social media have reacted negatively to the move. According to the Associated Press, Japanese citizens living abroad are concerned about their ability to come home for the holidays to spend time with their relatives. Others have linked it to the country’s feudal-era national isolation policy.

Despite the anger, it is unclear whether the prohibition on foreign airline tickets will have a negative impact on the country’s airports. Narita International Airport, one of the country’s busiest international airports, informed the Associated Press that there had been no immediate modifications to incoming aircraft.

These judgments come as scientists continue to struggle to establish the severity of the Omicron variation in the face of contradicting evidence. The World Health Organization said Monday that the strain poses a “very high” global danger, though some doctors say it only causes minor symptoms. Following the news of the strain, Japan has joined the ranks of many other countries that have already tightened travel restrictions.

Passengers on public transportation are likewise unaffected by the new rules.

The action comes just one day after Japan confirmed a second case of the Omicron strain in a Peruvian diplomat who came via Doha.

On Sunday, the second patient, who had been completely vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus and was quarantined while genetic sequencing was carried out. Officials say he was initially asymptomatic but has recently developed a fever and sore throat.

The remaining 114 passengers on the trip all tested negative and are being watched by health officials, with the majority of them staying at a government-approved facility.

In addition, the government is mandating Japanese citizens who arrive in the nation to undergo quarantine. This is a condensed version of the information.