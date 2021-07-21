Airbnb suspends a host who turned down a couple because they were vaccinated.

An Airbnb Super host was punished after she refused to provide lodging to an Australian couple because of their vaccination statusâ€”not because they were unvaccinated, but because they were not.

When Steve Carey and his girlfriend were trying to schedule a trip in regional Victoria, they had just gotten their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, when their Airbnb owner questioned if they had been vaccinated, she refused to accept them, claiming a bogus assertion that the vaccine caused people to spread COVID-19 to unvaccinated persons.

The host told Carey, “I’m not admitting any vaccinated folks owing to stories of unpleasant reactions.” “It also spreads to people who haven’t been vaccinated and makes them sick. I’m afraid it’s still far too experimental at this point, and I need to safeguard my other visitors. I apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.”

The argument has been discredited as disinformation about vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines do not contain any live elements, unlike chickenpox vaccines, so they cannot “shed” and infect those who have not been vaccinated against the virus.

Carey reported the event to Airbnb, but was told by a support staff member that hosts could refuse visitors based on their immunization status because the company’s policies and conditions did not prohibit it.

However, Airbnb notified The Guardian a few days later that it had looked into the incident and suspended the host.

Airbnb’s head of public policy for Australia, Derek Nolan, said, “Having concluded our investigation into this incident, we have suspended the listing in question.” “As we all continue to do our part to prevent Covid-19, it is critical that everyone closely follows official health guidelines from local authorities.”

Before the state was slapped with its current COVID lockdown, Carey and his companion found a different listing to stay at and returned to his house in Melbourne.

While he was pleased to see Airbnb take the situation seriously and take efforts to rectify it, he was frustrated that the firm acted only after a press enquiry.

Carey told The Guardian, “My concern was never with the Airbnb host, who properly believed she was acting within the boundaries, or lack thereof, supplied by Airbnb.” “Now that Airbnb has cleared the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.