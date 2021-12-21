Aid Flights into Yemen’s rebel-held capital have been halted as a result of Saudi-led strikes.

According to an airport spokesman, air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition supporting the government have blocked UN relief flights into Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa.

“The airport is no longer able to receive aircraft operated by the United Nations or international humanitarian organizations” due to coalition air attacks targeting Huthi rebels, an official told AFP.

Since August 2016, a Saudi-led blockade has largely blocked flights into Sanaa airport, but there have been exceptions for aid flights, which represent a vital lifeline for the populace.

The airport official, who did not want to be identified, pleaded with the UN to put an end to the raids so that the airport could restart operations.

The coalition announced on Monday evening that it had conducted “a limited number of precise attacks on lawful military targets in Sanaa international airport.”

“The operation was launched in response to the possibility of cross-border assaults using airport infrastructure,” it said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

According to the statement, coalition aircraft struck six targets in the airport, including locations used to “manage attacks by drones armed with explosives” or “train terrorist elements” for similar operations.

The alliance asserted that its strikes were “in compliance with international humanitarian law” and that they would have no effect on the airport’s ability to operate.

The “health quarantine quarters and warehouses to store export and import commodities were destroyed,” according to Khaled al-Shayef, director general of Sanaa airport.

According to an AFP correspondent, a metal hangar and cement structures near an air traffic control tower were also demolished.

Both sides should engage with the UN to reopen the airport for humanitarian and commercial aircraft, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“The supply of aid to the airport has come to a halt. We encourage both the Sanaa authorities and the Saudi-led coalition to keep Sanaa airport out of the crossfire and reopen it for medical and commercial flights as soon as possible “In a statement, NRC country director Erin Hutchinson said.

The rebels have routinely launched missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, mostly targeting its airports and oil facilities.

In recent months, they have increased their attacks on the kingdom.

A drone strike on Abha International Airport in August injured eight persons and damaged a passenger jet.

In October, Saudi official media reported that a drone attack on a civilian airport in the Saudi Red Sea city injured ten people. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.