Aid efforts have been severely hampered by the destruction of a bridge into Tigray due to fighting.

A crucial bridge crossing the Tekeze River into Tigray has been destroyed, obliterating a vital route for delivering food and relief to Ethiopia’s warring regions. The International Rescue Committee said in a statement that the bridge’s demise “means assistance activities will be much more severely constrained than previously,” according to the Associated Press.

Tigray is in the midst of the world’s worst famine catastrophe in a decade. According to the United States, up to 900,000 people in the region are suffering from starvation.

The cause of the bridge’s demolition was not immediately known, but it cut a vital supply line between Amhara-controlled western Tigray and the rest of the province.

Aid organizations are investigating whether other vital bridges have been damaged, while the Ethiopian government has banned planes from flying below 29,000 feet in Tigray airspace, according to a warning issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday.

Tigray troops, encouraged by this week’s surprise retaking of the regional capital in a remarkable turn in the eight-month struggle with Ethiopia’s military, have gained control of important towns this week, and thousands of fighters have been observed advancing west.

The Tigray forces’ spokesman told the Associated Press this week that the territory would be “liberated” from “enemy” such as Ethiopian military, Amhara forces, and soldiers from neighboring Eritrea.

Under pressure from combat losses during some of the war’s bloodiest fighting, Ethiopia’s leadership called an emergency and unilateral cease-fire this week. Witnesses say Eritrean forces are retiring toward Eritrea’s border with Tigray.

Tigray forces have been told not to try to reclaim western territories by Amhara authorities.

Gizachew Muluneh, the Amhara regional spokesman, told the Associated Press that the bridge’s destruction would be investigated. “We have the knowledge regarding it,” Ethiopian military spokesman Col. Getinet Adane said, “but it will be presented in a news conference.”

Humanitarian relief organizations have been severely hampered in Tigray, where electricity and communications are still out and vital supply routes are obstructed.

Before a clash with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Tigray fighters have long dominated Ethiopia’s administration and military, and had demanded the return of services to the region as a condition of any peace talks.

