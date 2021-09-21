Ahead of UN talks, Pakistan calls for the unfreezing of Afghan assets.

Pakistan on Monday urged foreign powers to unfreeze billions of dollars in Afghan assets blocked following the Taliban’s takeover, but said it did not expect the new government to be recognized anytime soon.

Ahead of UN General Assembly deliberations on Afghanistan, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the most pressing concern was preventing the neighboring country’s economic collapse, which might lead to a humanitarian disaster.

“On the one hand, you’re raising new cash to avert a crisis, but on the other side, you’re denying them access to money that is theirs — money that belongs to them,” Qureshi told reporters.

“I don’t think restricting assets is going to assist the situation. He remarked, “I would strongly urge the powers that be to reconsider that policy and consider an unfreeze.”

“It will also be a confidence-building strategy, which could encourage positive behavior.”

The US froze $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets, and international lenders have shied away from the country, fearful of sending money to the Taliban.

Pakistan has long been accused by the US of fueling the Islamist rebels in their two-decade struggle against NATO forces and the now-defunct Western-backed government. Pakistan was a key ally of the Taliban’s repressive 1996-2001 dictatorship.

While asking for dialogue with the Taliban, Qureshi seems to agree with the US that formal links should be established first.

“I don’t think anyone is in a hurry to acknowledge at this point,” Qureshi said, adding that the Taliban should keep a watch on it.

“They have to be more attentive and receptive to world opinion if they want recognition,” he said.

After forming a caretaker administration that includes persons blacklisted by the UN on terrorism allegations, Qureshi expressed hope that the Taliban will be more inclusive.

He witnessed “positives” from the Taliban, such as an amnesty announcement and a readiness to embrace ethnic groups other than the group’s overwhelming Pashtuns, he added.

He stated, “These are trends that must be supported.”

Activists and witnesses say the reality on the ground differs from the Taliban’s pledges, with women and girls being blocked from jobs and school even before the rebels make formal declarations.

