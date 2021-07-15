Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Bach said the Virus Rules are ‘working.’

As the Japanese capital registered its highest number of new infections since January, Olympic leader Thomas Bach said Thursday that anti-virus procedures in place for the Tokyo Games “are working.”

With just over a week until the start of primarily behind-closed-doors events at Tokyo 2020, organizers claim that they can be held safely as long as athletes, officials, and journalists follow tight anti-virus guidelines.

However, a Japanese athlete, as well as five Olympic personnel, mostly contractors, tested positive for the virus, and Tokyo reported 1,308 new cases.

The discovery came as eight employees of a Japanese hotel where Brazil’s Olympic judo squad was staying tested positive, and a member of Russia’s rugby sevens team was hospitalized after a positive test.

Anti-virus procedures are “in place, and they are operating, and they being enforced,” Bach said after visiting the Olympic Village on Thursday morning.

At a meeting with Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, he remarked, “We could witness and convince ourselves that all the delegations are obeying the regulations and supporting the norms, since they know it is in their own interest to be safe.”

“It’s in their best interests and in solidarity with Tokyo residents.”

The capital is currently in a viral state of emergency, which is less severe than a full lockdown and restricts alcohol sales and restaurant hours. The safeguards will be in place for the duration of the Olympics.

On July 13 and 14, six people tested positive for the virus, including an athlete, several contractors, and a Games staffer, according to Tokyo 2020.

They didn’t say anything else about the six people’s identities.

The incidents highlight the difficulties that organizers face, despite the fact that just a few cases have been discovered so far among the more than 8,000 foreigners who have visited Japan since July 1.

“The risk for the other residents of the Olympic Village, and the risk for the Japanese people is zero,” Bach stated of the steps taken to deal with these positive cases.

The cluster was discovered during virus screenings conducted before around 30 members of Brazil’s Olympic judo team arrived on Saturday at the hotel west of Tokyo where they are staying.

According to local health and sports officials, none of the affected employees had any interaction with the athletes.

According to Hamamatsu officials, a family member of one of the afflicted hotel workers also tested positive.

Separately, a member of the Russian rugby sevens team was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the drug. Brief News from Washington Newsday.