Ahead of the Biden-Xi summit, the US warns China about pressure on Taiwan.

The US has cautioned China about its pressure on Taiwan, according to the State Department, as the two countries prepare for a highly anticipated summit.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and “expressed concern about the PRC’s ongoing military, diplomatic, and economic pressure on Taiwan,” according to a statement from the State Department.

President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet virtually Monday evening in Washington, D.C.

Blinken and Wang spoke on Friday to discuss summit preparations, with the secretary “urging Beijing to participate in meaningful dialogue.”