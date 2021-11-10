Ahead of the Biden talks, Xi calls for US cooperation.

President Xi Jinping of China urged for collaboration with the US ahead of long-awaited discussions with Vice President Joe Biden, which came amid a series of disagreements between the two countries.

Diplomats expect the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden’s victory, to arrange a virtual meeting soon. According to CNN, the conversations might take place as soon as next week.

In a letter presented at a gala dinner in New York on Tuesday evening by China’s ambassador, Qin Gang, Xi struck a conciliatory tone.

“China-US relations are currently at a crossroads in history. Cooperation will benefit both countries, but hostility will hurt them both “According to an embassy statement, Xi remarked.

He stated, “The only right choice is cooperation.”

“China is ready to work with the US to improve cross-border exchanges and cooperation, cooperatively address regional and international concerns as well as global difficulties, and, in the meantime, appropriately manage disputes.”

The US-China relationship has deteriorated dramatically in recent years, with the US concerned about Xi’s assertiveness both at home and internationally.

Tensions have grown in especially over Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by China and supported by the US, with China making a record number of incursions near the island last month.

Other areas of contention include human rights, with the US alleging that Beijing is committing genocide against the Uyghur minority, and unfair trade policies, according to the US.

Biden has mainly maintained his predecessor Donald Trump’s harder stance on China, with both administrations viewing a growing China as the greatest challenge of the twenty-first century.

However, Biden, who met with Xi regularly as Vice President, has signaled that he will adopt a more diplomatic tone and prioritize working with friends on China concerns.

Biden had intended to meet Xi during the recent Group of 20 conference in Rome, but the Chinese leader has not traveled outside of China since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

Instead, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Rome, where both top diplomats spoke strongly about Taiwan.