Ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the Olympic Flame arrives in China.

Following a ceremony in Athens marked by demonstrations over China’s human rights record, the Olympic torch arrived in China early Wednesday for the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, according to official media.

The torch will be welcomed at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT) at the capital’s Olympic Tower, where it will be on display to the public before embarking on an exhibition tour. Beijing is expected to become the first city to host both Summer and Winter Games.

From February 4 to February 20, 2022, over 2,900 athletes representing around 85 National Olympic Committees will compete in the Winter Games.

The torch was kindled in Athens on Monday and was passed to the Beijing Games organizers the next day.

Because of the coronavirus, the low-key event was held in front of a small audience, and there was no torch relay on Greek land, as is customary.

Rights activists, on the other hand, accuse the International Olympic Committee of turning a blind eye to a litany of human rights violations in China, particularly in Tibet, the treatment of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang area, and the repression in Hong Kong.

Before Greek police intervened, activists grabbed the stage at Monday’s lighting ceremony, unfurling a Tibetan flag and a banner that proclaimed “no genocide.”

On Sunday, a similar demonstration was organized at the Acropolis in Athens.

Protesters in Europe and North America repeatedly disrupted the relay when Beijing held the 2008 Olympics.

In tightly-controlled China, where Beijing has consistently dismissed thoughts of a boycott as “politicising sport,” there is unlikely to be any such display of dissent.

The IOC has announced the torch will be displayed to the public at the tower, near the Bird’s Nest Stadium, which held the 2008 Games’ opening ceremony. Beijing 2022 organizers have provided few specifics about their plans.

“A conventional Olympic torch relay will be held closer to the Games,” the IOC announced this week, with the Games just over 100 days away.

According to rights groups, over one million Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang have been detained in camps in recent years, with Chinese authorities severely restricting their ability to worship other freedoms.

The treatment of China’s Uyghurs has been dubbed “genocide” by the United States.

China justified the Xinjiang camps as vocational training centers aimed at combating Islamic extremism after originally denying their existence.

Thomas Bach, the IOC chairman, has dismissed rumors of a boycott, citing the International.