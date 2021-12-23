Ahead of talks, the West accuses Moscow of ‘escalation’ along Ukraine’s border.

Several western countries accused Russia on Wednesday of “escalating” the tense situation along Ukraine’s border, promising to show a united face when negotiations with Moscow resume in January.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his country was prepared to take military action, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed her “grave anxiety.”

Baerbock expressed her alarm because the remarks came ahead of “more troop moves on the border” with Ukraine, and that the “serious situation” could only be handled through discussion, according to her.

The US State Department told AFP that Washington and its allies are “closely” monitoring the situation in response to the increased troop movements.

A State Department spokeswoman said, “Russia continues to escalate and has not reversed its force buildup” near the border.

Western allies accuse Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion, while Moscow claims that Washington and other NATO countries are the aggressors because of their military and political support for Kiev.

“Any more aggression against Ukraine would have tremendous implications and a high price,” the State Department official continued, reiterating the US and its partners’ earlier unprecedented warnings about fresh sanctions.

“We strongly urge Russia to de-escalate by withdrawing soldiers from its Ukrainian border,” the State Department official continued.

“Our goal is diplomacy-based de-escalation; the US is prepared to engage in diplomacy in January through numerous avenues.”

As an agreement for early 2022 negotiations near, both Russia and the West have oscillated.

The talks will take place on a parallel track between Russia and the United States, NATO and Russia, and at the level of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which includes Washington, Moscow, and Kiev.

“It has been decided that the first round (of discussions) should be bilateral contact between our negotiators and those of the United States at the very beginning of next year,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Russian state-funded TV network RT.

He also stated that NATO talks would begin in January, citing a similar timeframe from Washington.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that there is “an open line of diplomatic discussion and interaction that is happening and that we expect to continue, that we hope to continue.”

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top European diplomat Josep Borrell discussed the matter. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.