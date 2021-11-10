Ahead of his meeting with Joe Biden, Xi Jinping declares that China is “ready to work” with the United States.

Xi Jinping said in a letter that China is ready to work with the US to handle regional concerns and global difficulties, ahead of his only third meeting with President Joe Biden next week.

Ambassador Qin Gang, China’s top ambassador to the United States, delivered the remarks at a banquet held by the National Committee on US-China Relations in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“We are at a vital historical juncture,” Xi said of bilateral relations between the world’s two largest economies, adding that “both countries will benefit from collaboration and lose from confrontation.”

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, China’s president has not left the nation in nearly two years, and he termed cooperation between the two powers “the only correct decision.”

According to a statement given by the Chinese Embassy, “China remains willing to work with the United States to promote exchanges and cooperation across the board, cooperatively address regional and international concerns as well as global difficulties, and, in the meantime, correctly manage disagreements.”

Officials in Washington and Beijing are still debating the exact date of the Biden-Xi virtual meeting, which is expected to take place next week, according to Bloomberg and Reuters reports. Following phone calls in February and September, this will be only the third time the two leaders have spoken this year.

There have been few encounters between American and Chinese officials below the top level this year, despite what is considered an urgent necessity for regular interaction to avoid miscommunication and, more importantly, miscalculation at a time of heightened tensions.

Lower-level engagement between the Pentagon and the Chinese military has taken place virtually, but only two in-person meetings have been publicized: the March meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, and the October meeting in Zurich between national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi.

The rivalry between the United States and China continues in the fields of technology and trade, as well as in the international arena, but regular deployments of both forces into international waters and airspace near China are raising the risk of an accident.

Biden acknowledged the partnership’s hazards while speaking at COP26 in Scotland last week, but highlighted that the US-China relationship is about “competition, not conflict.” The president stated that he would make certain that there was. This is a condensed version of the information.