Ahead of Biden-Putin Call, Russian Embassy Slams NATO States and US Officials.

In the midst of growing tensions over the notion of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Russian embassy in Washington chastised NATO governments and US officials.

This comes as President Joe Biden prepares to hold a video conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Russian embassy in the United States tweeted, “Russia is not a danger to any country.”

“Our sovereign authority to deploy [Russian] troops on national soil is no one’s business.”

“It is @NATO and its member states that are dangerously deploying their military forces and infrastructure to the Russian borders,” the embassy wrote in a follow-up tweet. Last spring, [US] officials’ alarmist assessments of purported Russian invasion preparations in [Ukraine] proved to be incorrect. During the call, Biden will “underscore US concerns about Russian military activities on Ukraine’s border and reaffirm US support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to the White House.

This comes as US intelligence sources claim that Russia is massing soldiers along its Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion in early 2022.

“Russian plans call for a military offensive against Ukraine as early as early 2022, with a force structure twice what we saw this spring during Russia’s snap exercise near Ukraine’s borders,” a Biden administration official told The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity. “The plans call for the movement of 100 battalion tactical groups, totaling 175,000 troops, as well as armor, artillery, and equipment.” Biden told reporters on Friday that he would make Putin’s invasion of Ukraine “very, very tough.”

“What I’m doing is putting together what I consider to be the most complete and important set of actions to make it extremely difficult for Mr. Putin to do what people fear he would do,” he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the US “must prepare for all possibilities,” but Biden did not elaborate.

“We’ve made it clear to the Kremlin that we’ll respond forcefully,” Blinken added, “including with a variety of high-impact economic measures that we’ve refrained from deploying in the past.”

