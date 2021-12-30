Ahead of a call about the Ukraine crisis, Biden and Putin emphasize diplomacy.

Prior to their last phone call on Thursday aimed at defusing tensions around the Ukraine crisis, US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of diplomatic solutions.

The call comes after Moscow provided Western capitals with sweeping security demands earlier this month, including a demand that NATO not admit new members and that the US not open new bases in ex-Soviet countries.

The call, which begins at 2030 GMT, comes ahead of meetings between representatives from the two foes in Geneva in January, with Washington expecting to discuss the Ukraine crisis and Moscow demanding that its security needs be met.

A senior administration official told reporters that Biden, who is at his home in Delaware for the New Year’s vacation, will emphasize in his discussion with Putin that Washington is seeking a “diplomatic avenue” out of the issue.

“But we are also prepared to respond if Russia advances with a new invasion of Ukraine,” Biden would tell Putin, according to the person, adding that Washington is “gravely concerned” about the military build-up and wants Russian forces to return “to their traditional training zones.”

Putin said he is “convinced” that “we can move forward and build an effective Russian-American conversation based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s national interests” in a holiday message to Biden hours before the chat.

Dmitry Peskov, his spokesperson, later told reporters that Moscow is “in the mood for a talk.”

“We believe that only via negotiations will we be able to overcome all of the pressing difficulties that we have in common,” Peskov said, adding that Putin initiated the call.

The talk will be the second between the two leaders in less than a month, with Biden warning Putin in early December of “grave repercussions” if Russian forces entered Ukraine.

The United States has led the charge in voicing concerns about Russian army moves near Ukraine’s ex-Soviet neighbor, where the West claims Moscow has gathered approximately 100,000 troops in preparation for a possible winter assault.

Putin has refuted the charge and accused the West of inflaming tensions by claiming that NATO’s eastward expansion poses a security danger to Russia.

Ukraine has consistently stated its desire to join the US-led security alliance, despite fighting a pro-Russian insurgency in the east since 2014 that has killed over 13,000 lives.

Russia, on the other hand, regards ex-Soviet states as part of its sphere of influence, and has become increasingly demanding that the