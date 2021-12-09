Against Hamas, Israel constructs a massive wall made of “iron, sensors, and concrete” along the Gaza border.

Israel has declared the completion of a gigantic 40-mile-long barrier that spans above and below ground along the Gaza border.

According to The Times Of Israel, the security fence took 3.5 years to build and is equipped with sensors to identify tunnels, a six-meter steel fence, a network of radar arrays and other surveillance equipment, and remote-controlled artillery.

Cross-border attack tunnels from the Palestinian enclave can be stopped by the wall. “This barrier, a creative, technological initiative of the first order, denies Hamas one of the powers that it wanted to acquire and puts an iron, sensor, and concrete wall between it and the population of the south,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz was reported as saying by the news site Tuesday.

As part of the initiative, several command centers have been erected along the border. The wall runs the length of the Gaza border and out to sea, preventing terror groups from digging underwater tunnels as they have in the past.

The wall was built using more than 1,200 laborers and 140,000 tons of iron and steel, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Over 330,000 trucks of sand, mud, and boulders were hauled away for the barrier’s construction, which required two million cubic meters of concrete and enough rebar to reach Australia if put out in a single line, according to the article.

During the four violent conflicts between 2008 and 2021, Hamas’ military wing, which rules Gaza, dug tunnels to oppose the Israeli army.

Israel, on the other hand, opted to build the barrier during the 2014 Gaza war. The operation, dubbed ‘Operation Protective Edge,’ was primarily focused on addressing the tunnel danger.

Hamas, which administers the Gaza Strip, has used this tactic before, most recently in 2014 when they dug under Israeli lines to lay bombs. Hamas tunneled into Israel in 2006, killing three soldiers and kidnapping a fourth, Gilad Shalit. Shalit was held captive for five years before being released as part of a swap deal with Israel.

However, as Israel increased its efforts to identify such tunnels, Hamas has backed away from digging tunnels.

Despite this, the threat from the tunnels remains, Brig.-

CBN News spoke with Gen. Eran Ofir, who oversaw the barrier construction.

"I can vouch for the fact that there is a large, important mechanism in place to ensure that no tunnels infiltrate Israel.."